First class batsman Phillip Hughes remains in a critical condition this morning after being hit in the head by a cricket ball at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday.

The South Australian batsman was rushed to hospital after he was struck by a Sean Abbott bouncer and collapsed during a Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales.

The 25-year-old was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital and had surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by internal bleeding.

The Australian team doctor Peter Brukner said the South Australian cricketer was in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

It was understood Hughes was still in an induced coma. The 25-year-old was wearing a helmet but footage showed the ball hit him under the back of it near the base of his skull.

He bent over before collapsing to the ground and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

New South Wales bowler Abbott is reportedly receiving counselling over the incident.

The incident resulted in an outpouring of support for Hughes and his family with Cricket Australia extending its “thoughts and prayers” to the family.

England captain Alastair Cook said it was a very sad incident that had affected his side, many of whom had played alongside Hughes in county cricket.

“When I woke up this morning, the whole dressing room, the whole team have been in a bit of shock all day really, all our thoughts and our prayers are with Phillip,” he said.

“Guys from Worcester, guys from Middlesex and quite a lot of us have played against him, so it’s a really saddening incident and fingers crossed he can show the same fight that he has throughout his whole career and he can pull through.”