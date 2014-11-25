Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Phillip Hughes

The nation is collectively holding its breath waiting for news on injured cricketer Phillip Hughes, who is in hospital fighting for his life after being struck in the head by a ball during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday.

25-year-old Hughes was struck by a bouncer from paceman Sean Abbott while his mother and sister watched from the stands.

Fairfax Media reports that after the ball struck him he “put his hands on his knees, looked towards his feet, and collapsed face-first onto the SCG pitch.”

He underwent emergency surgery last night and was placed in an induced coma.

Last night Australian team doctor Dr Peter Brukner issued this statement

“Unless there is a change in condition there will be no further updates on his condition tonight,”

“Phillip is in the best possible medical hands. The Cricket Australia community and his team mates have thoughts of thinking of his family and his friends at this moment.”

Sean Abbott is receiving counseling.

[raw]

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[/raw]



2. Ferguson burns

The worst night of rioting Ferguson has seen since the death of teenager Michael Brown has taken place in the St Louis suburb after a grand jury made the decision not to indict Officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown.

The New York Daily Mail reports that a man has died with an unidentified black male found shot and burned inside a car in the St. Louis suburb.

County police chief Jon Belmar said at least a dozen buildings were torched and that he counted about 150 gunshots during a night of looting, vandalism, arson and clashes between demonstrators and police that resulted in 61 arrests.

13 people were injured.

As President Obama called for calm, networks showed a split screen image of the suburb erupting into violence.

“We are a nation built on the rule of the law,” Obama said. “We need to accept this was a decision that was the grand jury’s to make.”

Across the country protestors took to the streets with signs saying “Black Lives Matter.”

Protests around the US appeared to be largely peaceful, compared with the scenes unfolding in Ferguson, reports CNN.



3. Family violence arises from gambling

Four new discussion papers released today by the federal government’s Australian Gambling Research Centre show that gambling can lead to family violence.