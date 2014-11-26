And both of them will be needing all the support they can get in the days and weeks to come.

Update:

Australian Cricketer Phillip Hughes is not breathing on his own, according to broadcaster Alan Jones.

Jones, a friend of the cricketer, said on air this morning that medical technology is currently breathing for Hughes — and added that “today is a critical day” for the 25-year-old batsman.

“What happened is that the blow from the cricket ball damaged … a major artery in the back of his head and that caused bleeding over the skull and prevented blood from going to the brain,” Jones said, as Fairfax reports. “Today is a critical day. I repeat, this is much more serious than anyone imagined. Medical technology is currently breathing for him. The brain is very sick and we pray for miracles.”

Hughes remains in an induced coma.

Previously, Mamamia reported…

Questions have been raised about why an ambulance took 23 minutes to reach Sydney Cricket Ground after Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes was hit by a bouncer during a match on on Tuesday — despite the nearest ambulance station being just 800m away.

News.com.au reports Health Minister Jillian Skinner last night said she would meet with the state’s ambulance commissioner following the revelation.

In a string of events labelled “farcical” by news.com.au, NSW Ambulance also originally claimed it had not received an emergency call for 14 minutes — also it later clarified that assertion, saying it had received two calls for assistance, with the first call being just six minutes after the incident.

Previously, Mamamia wrote:

A single rogue ball was all it took to leave one man fighting for his life and another completely shattered.

Australians are still reeling from the freak accident that left cricketer Phil Hughes with a life-threatening head injury and in an induced coma after undergoing surgery at St Vincent’s Hospital on Tuesday.

We’ve all seen the sickening footage of the moment Hughes staggered and fell face first onto the pitch – as his mother and sister watched on – after being hit on the head by a bouncer delivered by Sean Abbott.

But as we anxiously scan news updates for any word on Hughes’ condition, we also feel desperately, desperately sorry for the man who unwittingly delivered the blow to his friend and former team-mate.

It’s hard to imagine the shock and grief Sean Abbott must be feeling, and today, the whole country is standing behind both young men.

Because this could happen to anyone. Cricket is the great Australian pastime. Chances are you grew up playing it at school or in your own backyard. And if you’re not keen on the game yourself, you probably know someone who is.