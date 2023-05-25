As someone who self-identifies as a single ‘crazy cat lady’, my Ragdoll and I are pretty tight.

Each night we have our little bedtime routine. I brush my teeth, she has another nibble of her dinner, and then we get into bed together. After I snuggle under the covers and turn out the light, she lays down on my chest and we fall asleep cuddling.

Which is all well and good until I bring a date home – and then it’s just weird.

Watch the Rich Dogs of Instagram living their best lives. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Because while someone is still expecting their nighty night hug, their human is finding their own level of intimacy with a strange new man in bed and suddenly gets more than she bargained for.

By the time I’ve plopped the poor cat on the floor two or three times, she finally walks out with her nose in the air while I’m left riddled with pet parent guilt.

Turns out I’m not alone, and a quick scout around the Mamamia office on a Thursday morning delivered the goods.

Two saucy sausages.

“I have two sausage dogs. We have ramps next to the bed to help them get off and on but when we're 'getting intimate' we have to move the ramps away from the bed to avoid them getting on the bed. They HATE it. They sit next to the bed and cry the whole time – not exactly the right backing noise to get you in the mood. If we forget to move the ramp and they get on the bed they will sit right next to our faces and demand attention.”