Australia’s Bonnie and Clyde: The prison guard who fell in love with an inmate.

It was a tale of star-crossed lovers gone very wrong.

Peter Gibb, 38, was a career criminal who’d been in and out of prison for two decades; Heather Parker, a 30-year-old prison guard and mum of two whose marriage was falling apart.

Together with the help of another prison inmate, they would hatch a plan to break Gibb out of jail, sparking a five-day manhunt and one of Australia's largest criminal pursuits.

"It was painted as a Bonnie and Clyde love story, but it was actually much more than that," journalist and author Megan Norris told Mamamia’s True Crime Conversations.

"It was a really, very dangerous liaison, much more than a love story. Because once an affair like that starts, there’s opportunity for blackmail.

"There’s opportunity for bringing things into prison, like contraband – such as explosives, as was in this case – and for her to be manipulated by other people."

The "illicit" love affair.

In 1993, Peter Gibb was behind bars, serving a 10-year sentence.

"He was in the Melbourne Remand Centre facing charges of armed robbery, and he had a past conviction for manslaughter," Megan explained. "He was a dangerous violent criminal."

But despite the obstacles within the high-security centre that housed more than 250 hardened criminals while they awaited trial, sentencing and transfer, Peter met Heather and they fell for each other. Or rather, Peter targeted Heather, according to Megan.