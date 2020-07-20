The murder of British backpacker Peter Falconio remains one of Australia's most notorious true crime stories, with a new four-part documentary casting doubt on the outcome of the case.

Murder in the Outback: The Peter Falconio & Joanne Lees Mystery included dramatised recreations and witness interviews, offering fresh perspectives, background detail and contrary accounts.

The documentary re-examined the evidence put forward at the trial of the man convicted of Falconio's murder - Bradley John Murdoch, who some believe was incorrectly identified as the killer.

Falconio went missing on a remote Northern Territory highway on July 14, 2001, while driving with his British girlfriend Joanne Lees.

Falconio's body has never been found.

Here's everything we learnt from the documentary:

Joanne Lees' statement.

Lees' account of the night her partner was killed has been told in court and her book No Turning Back.

She recalled stopping at Ti Tree, as they drove north from Alice Springs to Devil's Marbles, to share a joint.

Another 100km north, Falconio was driving and Lees was sitting in the passenger seat. As they passed through the blink-and-you'll-miss-it town of Barrow Creek, they noticed headlights in their rearview mirror.

A man in a white Toyota four-wheel drive with a green canvas canopy drew up alongside them and gestured to them to pull over.

Falconio did just that and went to speak to the man, who said he'd seen sparks coming from their exhaust pipe.

Lees would later explain that as the two men went to the rear of the vehicle to check it out, she moved into the driver's seat, ready to rev the engine.