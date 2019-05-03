Perth, beautiful Perth. It’s the most isolated city in the world, yet also one of the prettiest – and it just keeps getting better.

With that comes new developments and revamps, however, these don’t put the city to sleep. Everything is very much alive in places like Forrest Chase, one of Perth’s new emerging shopping precincts.

It’s currently getting a major face lift, with lots of new and exciting retailers getting ready to open their doors in the next month or so.

Don’t let the current redevelopment confuse you, the walkways have been carefully constructed to help you easily navigate from shop to shop. Now for the fun part – the shopping!

I visited six operating retailers that are based in and around Forrest Chase and found the best gifts for under $100. As that list grew, I narrowed it down to items that are both on trend and useful in your everyday life.

Let's go.

Myer

First stop, Myer: The biggest retailer in Forrest Chase.

I went straight to the perfume section to my all-time fave: Chloe. The perfume I thought would be best as a gift is Chloe's Nomade, which came out last year and has been hugely popular ever since.

Nomade is said to evoke the "bold and adventurous side of Chloe Woman" - after all, isn't that how all us women should be?

Total: $95 for a 30ml bottle