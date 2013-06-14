Bottom of the barrel? You're looking at him.

Remember that day when a radio announcer asked John Howard if Janette was a lesbian? And that day a journalist asked Kevin Rudd about his sex life with Therese?

No?

Oh, that’s right. You don’t remember those days because they never happened. Nor would they have in a million years. It’s impossible to even imagine such a thing.

But tonight, that is exactly what happened to our Prime Minister in a live radio interview on Perth station 6PR. Well known broadcaster, Howard Sattler asked Julia Gillard whether her partner Tim was gay.

Caitlin Moran has a helpful test to work out if something is sexist. Ask this simple question: is this same thing happening to the blokes?

If it’s not, sexism is probably at play. And in this instance, it is unfathomable to consider the same question being asked of any male politician, let alone a Prime Minister.

It gets worse.

Let’s just park for a moment the fact that the question was asked. The fact that any person under any circumstances could think it’s appropriate to ask the Prime Minister such an outrageous thing. I know, but try.

Do you know WHY Howard Sattler chose to ask it? Because Tim is a hairdresser and, you know what they say about hairdressers….wink, wink, nudge, nudge.

Mr Sattler? The dark ages rang and it wants its neanderthals back.

Take a look at the video:

In case you can’t see the footage, here’s how it went down.

Sattler asked Prime Minister Gillard to respond to rumours that Tim Matheison is gay under the cover of “testing out” rumours Ms Gillard has been linked to this week.