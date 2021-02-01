The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday February 2.

Perth Hills bushfire destroys seven homes, injures one.

An out-of-control bushfire burning near the Perth Hills has engulfed at least seven homes and threatened more, with some locals told it was too late to leave.

A firefighter has been injured, suffering minor burns before returning to fight the blaze, which has raged through the night near the town of Wooroloo.

Western Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued an emergency warning for the blaze early on Tuesday, expanding the warning area.

A bushfire emergency is unfolding east of Perth, with seven homes believed to be lost and more under threat. #9Today pic.twitter.com/IdW0eZAy5r — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 1, 2021

DFES told people in Brigadoon to flee if the way was clear to the west, while others on nearby O'Brien Road were told it was too late to leave.

"You must shelter before the fire arrives, as the extreme heat will kill you well before the flames reach you," the warning said.

The bushfire was unpredictable and weather conditions were rapidly changing, the warning said, urging people to stay vigilant.

The fire reportedly claimed a number of homes on Monday night, and was burning close to a number of other properties.

Wooroloo falls into the Perth Metropolitan area which is subject to a five-day lockdown due to a COVID-19 community outbreak.

Anxious wait for more WA COVID-19 results.

Test results over the coming days are set to reveal whether Western Australia has dodged a bullet with its COVID-19 outbreak.

No new cases were detected on Monday after a hotel quarantine breach forced metropolitan Perth, the Peel region and South West into a five-day lockdown.