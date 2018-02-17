After her husband died, Julie created a web series to keep the memory of him alive for their daughter.

Julie Money’s husband died very suddenly and she wanted to keep the memory of him alive for their only daughter, Grace.

She has a background in film and television so she created a web series that shows the journey of Grace navigating her way through life after her father passed away.

Read her interview with Mamamia.

What is Amazing Grace?

Amazing Grace is an original web series about how a young girl navigates her way through life with her father by her side, when he can’t be there. It’s about resilience and growing up. I created the series after my husband (my daughter Grace’s dad) died very suddenly. It was to honour him and keep his memory alive for Grace.

There are seven episodes so far, all around five minutes long and there are more on the way. Even though it began from a personal story, it has resonance for a greater audience of kids and families.

Julie Money (left) and Grace (right). Image supplied.

What were you doing before you went into business for yourself?

I have always been a freelance film and television director. This web series is my first adventure into the world of web series and I am stepping up to the roles of creator, producer, writer and director.

What made you want to start your own business?

I had something I thought was important and I want to share it. There was nothing in the market like this.

How did you come up with the name?

It is from my daughter's name, Grace, and amazing because in the series her dad is there suprising her with a sense of wonderment with his advice.