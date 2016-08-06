In two photos, this Aussie mum has shown the truth about the 'post-baby body'.

Now you see it. Now you don’t.

Personal trainer and Melbourne mum Anna Strode has shown us that no two post-baby bodies are the same in two photos taken just moments apart.

Strode who often marvels followers with her fit physique shared a side of her body usually hidden from the spotlight.

“The pic on the right is one that might resemble what you see as you scroll your Instagram feed each day,” she said.

Strode said the one on the left would be closer to those “you think you could never possibly share with the world.”

The fitness professional argued both sides of her body should be regarded as perfect as both demonstrate the reality of a post-childbirth body.