Eyewitnesses reveal the chaos and carnage of Nice terror attack.

An Australian journalist caught up in the deadly Bastille Day attack in Nice, France, has captured incredible footage of terrified people huddling together in a restaurant store room as chaos reins outside.

The video was posted to Twitter by UTV Ireland producer Ben Terry, who took shelter in the restaurant after hearing gunshots near the Promenade des Anglais.

Crammed into the crowded space, Terry began filming on his mobile phone. The shaky footage shows two women crouched on the floor clinging to each other, fearful expressions on their faces. Someone calls for the door to be closed, while others plead with the group to stay quiet.

At least 80 are dead and more than 20 critical, with dozens more injured after a truck travelling 60-70km per hour plowed into crowds gathered to watch Bastille Day fireworks, before the driver climbed out and opened fire on those nearby.

“It was a scene of mass panic like I haven’t really seen before,” Terry told UTV.

“We were actually enjoying the fireworks display on Promenade des Anglais and we just turned off the street and two seconds later we saw people running towards us.

“We heard several gunshots, of course we had no idea where they were coming from, but after the Paris attack and we what saw in Brussels recently there was a sense of tension and we ran with the crowd.”

Image: Ben Terry.

He continued: “We managed to run up the side ally into a resultant and we quickly ran into a store room there and were huddled up with a bunch of other people. Several of them were crying, some were trying to call their family and more and more people were running in.