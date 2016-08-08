10 things every woman needs to know about periods.

1. A normal period is between 10 and 60mls of blood total.

2. The first period after childbirth is nearly always ‘anovulatory’ – you don’t release an egg before you bleed. This means it’s probably going to be pretty heavy and gross.

3. One in five women between 35 and 49 have excessively heavy periods and 75 per cent of these women never seek help from a health professional.

4. The urban myth of menstrual synchrony is just that. Studies have found little evidence that women who either work or live together have periods that line up at the same time. It’s believing in period synchrony that makes women look for it. If women have a period for seven days in every 28 there’s a good chance that there will be some overlap at some point, even just for a day or two.

5. Women today have an estimated 456 periods during your lifetime. That is three times as many as our ancestors. They started menstruating later plus they spent many more years pregnant or breast feeding.

6. Period blood is the same blood you would lose from a cut in your arm. It’s not laced with female venom and doesn’t need to come out to purify your soul.