



Let's talk facts: Periods suck. For some more than others.

While periods can make many of us feel all crampy, throbby, hormonal and all the rest, there are some poor lambs out there experiencing more extreme symptoms that can feel closer to an actual illness.

We're talking things like nausea, fatigue, body aches and chills... pretty much everything that sounds like the flu. So, yeah - the condition has been aptly labelled 'period flu'.

Fun!

Watch: Speaking of periods, here's what yours would be like if it was a person! Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

So, what's really going on with our body? Why do some of us feel like utter poo before our period?

Because there are some misconceptions floating around, we asked a gynaecologist to weigh in on this 'period flu' phenomenon, and what those suffering from it can do to get some relief.

Is 'period flu' a real thing?

Period flu isn't a legit medical term or diagnosis and it has nothing to do with the actual flu. However, it is definitely a common thing that people feel - so you're not crazy or alone.

"I believe that 'period flu' may refer to women who vomit, get nausea, headaches and tiredness," said Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Nicole Stamatopoulos.

While you don't actually have a virus as such (there are no studies that show your immune system is involved), your body is basically mimicking similar symptoms. So cheeky. And confusing.

"It does not have anything to do with the real flu, but it is likely part of pre-menstrual syndrome," said Stamatopoulos. "The most likely reason is the drop in oestrogen and progesterone prior to the start of menstruation."

Y'see, before your period, your estrogen and progesterone levels fluctuate like crazy, which can result in things like headaches, nausea and such. Nice.

These hormones can also cause intestinal cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and the general aching/feeling like utter sh*t.

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty, where we talk about period skincare. Post continues below.

Sooo you can pretty much just blame the hormonal thrashing that is PMS until there's more concrete scientific evidence that backs it up. Because 'period flu' is a thing that's still not fully understood, and it's not always something that is acknowledged in the medical community.

Weird, right?