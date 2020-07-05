ROAD TEST: 'I tried a reusable period cup that I'll be using for the next five years.'

Ahh, periods. We love to hate them, except if we’re avoiding a surprise pregnancy.

Periods are something I have a love-hate relationship with. For three weeks of the month, I am living my best life in blissful ignorance. Then, there’s one week where I make rage statuses on Facebook, cry at TV ads that feature any, and all, helpless sentient life being cared for, and sometimes start online fights with my siblings for no apparent reason.

So when it comes to period care, it’s something I’ve sort of put my fingers in my ears and made loud stupid noises about until someone changes the subject.

Something changed recently though. I was offered a chance to try out a menstrual cup the next time I had my period, and to document the experience.

I’d treat it as an exploration of my body, as well as a feel-good way to minimise the environmental impact of my period, as well as the fiscal impact on my wallet and bank account.

I received my TOM Organic Period Cup in the post, and upon unboxing, my initial thought was “Oh, cute it comes with its own house!"

I’ve purchased and used a cup in the past but it was originally a transparent silicone and came without a container. The TOM Organic Period Cup comes not only with a cotton pouch for storage but also a container for sterilisation that looks like this:

It's kind of like a Minion. Image: Supplied.