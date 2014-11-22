"I'm proud to say I'm the perfect mother and I have the perfect family."

So many of us strive for perfection. I believe for many of us, it’s an innate desire within us, whether we’d like to admit to it or not.

I am proud to say that I am the perfect mother. I have a perfect husband who is likewise, a perfect father. We have a perfect marriage. So naturally, we have perfect children and a perfect family.

Before you pass a quick judgement on me, let me explain further.

Perfect can be defined as having all the required or desirable elements, qualities or characteristics; as good as it is possible to be. Absolute; complete.

Why am I a perfect mother? I’m perfect because in the six years that I have been blessed to hold this title, I have failed again, and again, and again. I have made more mistakes that I can possibly total to this day. I have been irritable and impatient due to exhaustion and weariness. I have seen sides of myself that need so much correction, that leave me feeling humbled at the numerous situations I have found myself in.

But with that said, as many times as I have failed, I have gotten right back up. I have dusted myself off, looked myself in the mirror and prayed to God that each of those falls made me a better mother. I have turned my life, my heart, my complete existence over to the constant thought of each and every decision I make and its effect on my children, our family. I never knew I was capable of the immense love I could hold until the day they placed my daughter on my chest. It was possibly the most overwhelming moment of my lifetime. Right then and there, I was forever changed.

I know that despite the number of mistakes I’ve made and the mistakes I’m bound to make in the future, my love as a mother is perfect. My love for my children isn’t capable of ever faltering or, for that matter, ever diminishing. My love for my children is never-ending and has no flaws to be found within it. A mother’s love for her children, without argument, is perfect.

Why is my husband a perfect father? He changes diapers. He does the dishes. He gives the babies their baths. He brushes teeth and combs hair. He dresses kids in the morning and gets their jammies on them in the evening. He ties and reties shoelaces. He cooks meals. He rubs heads to sleep. He sleeps on hardwood floors beside toddler beds just in case the scary monster comes back. He watches Dora the Explorer more times than any adult should. Basically, when he is not at work, he is in Daddy mode. 24 hours a day, 365 days a year (ok, maybe for the exception Sundays during football season).

Should he do a lot of those things? Sure. Does he want to do a lot of those things, day in and day out, even when he’s sick or sleep deprived? No. But… he does them anyway. And the majority of the time, he does them without complaint. He gives his family everything he can, but mainly he gives us himself.

My husband would walk across fire to the ends of the earth for our children, without hesitation. Yes, he is the perfect father.

Why is my marriage perfect? Our marriage has been put to the test more times than I can say I would have liked. And I am no fool to believe that it’s not done being tested. Throughout these tests, there have been numerous times it would have been easier to give up, to give in and well, call it a day. There has been hundreds of times in the past decade that my husband and I have pulled ourselves out of ruts so deep, it was hard to even imagine a light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve fought hard but thankfully, we’ve loved even harder. Most days I drive him absolutely nuts and he can agitate me like no other, but I can’t picture a day without him beginning it or a night without him ending it.