'The guilt of doing something wrong was debilitating.' Overcoming the 'good-girl' complex.

I was still a loveable, worthy and kind person in asserting boundaries (in this case, only answering calls when I had the energy and space). But when we start to challenge an identity role we have played along with for some time, rather than acceptance for this ‘new’ version of ourselves, we often receive backlash. Anger and frustration are rife from loved ones. We’re told, ‘You’ve changed.’ Because, well, we have. But not in the negative way that is suggested in these moments.

We train people how to behave with us. It really is that simple. If we are hyper available at all costs, then that is what is expected of us – to always answer the call, reply instantly to the text or be available in the DMs. If we never say no to anything, then of course others will expect that we are the yes gal. If we allow people to mistreat us – through their words or behaviours – without any level of standing up for ourselves, then it will continue.

The challenge here is that the good-girl complex can be so deeply ingrained in us that to live another way feels terrifying. We become convinced we are unlovable, even when asserting very simple, justifiable boundaries or a no that really should just seem commonplace.

Listen: On Fill My Cup, psychologist Chris Cheers addresses how caring for others impacts our own happiness. Post continues below.

Asserting boundaries.

When I was a child, asserting boundaries with the adults in my life was near impossible. I would tread very carefully, not wanting to step a foot wrong, argue back or share the times I disagreed with certain beliefs or behaviours because that meant I would get into trouble and I wasn’t being ‘respectful’. I’d experience yelling, gaslighting or name-calling. None of that feels good, particularly to a young and impressionable girl, so it was much easier for me to just keep my mouth shut – to agree, even when every fibre of my soul was screaming, ‘This is wrong! This isn’t okay!’ I trained myself to swallow my truth, my values and my worth. Because I was the ‘good girl’.