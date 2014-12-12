Her most private, intimate moments violated by a man living in her own home.

She thought she was in the safety of her own home. She never dreamed she was being watched, spied on and violated every day.

For this 21-year old woman life will never be the same as she will never recover from her ordeal.

But to make matters worse the man who violated her – in her own home, has just been given a sentence of home detention – one his victims say is a gross injustice.

21-year old Amy Peterson was secretly filmed by one of her roommates while showering and undressing in her home.

She was only 18 when she and her partner, along with another female resident rented rooms off electrician Tristan Wootten on the NSW Central Coast.

What they didn’t know was that he had rigged up a complicated wiring system leading to a camera in the ceiling fan of the bathroom.

He was watching their every move. Violating their privacy.

When the camera was uncovered Wooten was arrested and initially sentenced to two years jail after being found guilty of five counts of filming a person in a private act without consent.

Tristan Wootten

He was also found guilty of possessing child pornography.

A Current Affair reports that this was only the beginning of Amy’s turmoil for Wooten then appealed his sentence and has been now awarded 17-months under an intensive correction order, which means home detention.

“Why should a creep like you get home detention?” asked Dan Nolan, the reporter from A Current Affair.

“I thought justice would be served but obviously the court system is in favour of the criminals and not the victims”. Amy told A Current Affair.