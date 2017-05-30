news

Pedophiles will have their passports cancelled under new laws.

Convicted pedophiles will be banned from travelling overseas and will have their passports cancelled under new measures to be introduced by the federal government.

The Herald Sun says new legislation, due to be introduced next month, will make it illegal for convicted child-sex offenders to leave or attempt to leave Australia, while dual citizens on child-sex offender registers also will be prevented from travel.

Victorian senator and anti-pedophile campaigner Derryn Hinch who campaigned for the measures has told the Herald Sun he is “over the moon” at the development.

Tags:
    Leave a comment
    Listen Now
    00:00

    I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

    Mamamia Out Loud

    The Robert Mueller Report

    Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???