Pedophiles will have their passports cancelled under new laws.

Convicted pedophiles will be banned from travelling overseas and will have their passports cancelled under new measures to be introduced by the federal government.

The Herald Sun says new legislation, due to be introduced next month, will make it illegal for convicted child-sex offenders to leave or attempt to leave Australia, while dual citizens on child-sex offender registers also will be prevented from travel.

Victorian senator and anti-pedophile campaigner Derryn Hinch who campaigned for the measures has told the Herald Sun he is “over the moon” at the development.