7 things all pear-shaped women know to be true.

Women come in many beautiful shapes and sizes that have long been compared to pieces of fruit, vegetables and objects. Apples, pears, hourglasses — the list goes on.
Just as its name suggests, a pear-shaped body type is typically narrow at the shoulders and wider from that point down. The slighter torso versus a larger bum/thigh/hip area makes for some pretty interesting experiences.
Here are seven situations the modern pear-shaped lady knows all too well.
1. You’re sick of hearing you have “child-bearing” hips.
Right now, some older woman or ignorant boy is probably telling a pear-shaped adolescent girl that her growing hips will ‘equip her well for childbirth’. I still remember my high school crush telling me I had “child-bearing hips” at a pool party when I was 13. The sixteenth century called, and it wants its shitty ‘compliment’ back.
2. Buying two-piece swimsuits that are not sold separately is simply not an option.
Buying a new swimming cosi for summer is never as simple as grabbing a size 10 top and bottom and being done with it. Pear-shaped women will be all too familiar with donning a top that is two, maybe even three sizes smaller than their bottoms.
If you need me, I’ll be in the change room with a size eight top and a size 14 bottom.