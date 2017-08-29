Raph and Rory were nailing their pitch. Then a Shark spotted a major flaw in the product.

Raph Freedman and Rory Boyden looked like they had it in the bag.
The first pitchers on tonight’s episode of Shark Tank, the personal trainers and business partners appeared to have sweetened the shark’s with their high performance chocolate, Peak Chocolate.
On paper, it sounded great – a product that took advantage of the three booming markets of coffee, dark chocolate and energy supplements to combine all the elements for the ultimate pre-workout snack.
As gym owners and keen crossfit-ers, the pair created the product out of their frustration of having to keep running out for coffee and mixing protein powders to meet their needs.
"We've not just created a new product, it's a new category entirely," Freedman told the sharks.
Thanks to their duo's contacts and standing in the health and fitness industry, in just nine months Peak Chocolate has earned $65,000 in sales and amassed 1,000 customers and 50 retailers.