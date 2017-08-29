Raph and Rory were nailing their pitch. Then a Shark spotted a major flaw in the product.

Owning three Crossfit gyms together already also gave them a proven track record of being successful in business.

Even after tasting, the sharks remained impressed. Then Boost founder Janine Allis took a closer look at the product.

"Have you got advice on packaging? It says here 'Engineered to accelerate muscle growth and increase in energy levels'. Have you had legal advice on this? Have you got clinical trials to prove that?" she asked.

While Freedman was two subjects away from completing his law degree, Allis said it wasn't enough.

"You are screwing up big time here. Have you got proof that this does what it says it can do? It's misleading...you are making health claims that aren't proven, which means it's against the law."

The pair explained that the claims of being scientifically proven referred to the individual ingredients and elements but they had not conducted clinical trails on those brought together in their Peak Chocolate.

Unfortunately, that proved to be a deal breaker for all the sharks... save for Allis.

"I do like it and I think we can get across all of that. I do really like it and I do want to do a deal," she said.

However while she said the backing for the health claims could be overcome, she remained concerned over what the pair would do with their existing gym business should they choose to focus on Peak Chocolate after claiming they could do both.

"The only way you've got three successful gyms is because you put your heart and soul in it. And by you having a split focus, that is a fundamental flaw in this being a success. I'm out," she said.

Here's wishing Peak Chocolate further success in the future.

