There's a very good reason parents are made to spend so much on school supplies.

The silly season may be over, but if you think your weeping credit card can have a break for a little while, you’re sadly mistaken.

For parents of school-aged children, Christmas is small potatoes compared to the back-to-school needs of your little learners.

Yep, as the long, long, long school holidays draw to a glorious conclusion, where you can almost touch the finish line – that sweet moment you get to kiss those precious darlings goodbye for six incredible hours – you’re no doubt frantically splashing out on everything needed to be prepared.

Bags, lunchboxes, drink bottles, new uniforms to replace the lost, outgrown, and paint-stained items from last year, name labels in the hopes they won’t get lost again this year (hint: they will), new shoes to replace the ones from last year that have toes sticking out of them, and then you’ll get to the booklist.

At this point, you’ll start to wonder whether you are in fact taking crazy pills, because how could your child possibly need eight glue sticks, 30 grey lead pencils, six erasers, four pencil sharpeners, five boxes of tissues, and 20 exercise books?

And then you’re requested to not label anything with the fancy labels you just bought, because they will all be going into communal class supplies to be shared throughout the year.

It seems ludicrous that one classroom would need 240 glue sticks for a year, right? I used to think it was too, to pay $200+ for all of these items that surely won’t all get used. I’m pretty sure I even wrote about how ridiculous and unfair it is! But, I can (occasionally, but don’t tell my husband) admit that I was wrong. I can see the error in my thinking.