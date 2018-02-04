Bec Judd’s daughter had a Paw Patrol party and dear god don’t show your kids.

If you have a small child, you’ll know all about Paw Patrol. In fact, probably too much.
And if your particular small child LOVES the TV show, then maybe don’t show them the below pictures, lest you be bugged for the next however many days until their next birthday for their own.
You see, Bec Judd has thrown daughter Billie the most epic Paw Patrol party for her fourth birthday.
Thanks for an amazing Paw Patrol Pawty for Billie everybody.
There were themed cakes, decorations, a special tea party table, costumes, face painting, adopt a (soft toy) pet… you name it, she did it.
For those not in the know or in possession of a young human, PAW Patrol is a Canadian animated children’s TV show which focuses on a boy called Ryder who along with a pack of search and rescue dogs (AKA the PAW Patrol) go on a series of missions to protect his local community of Adventure Bay.
But – plot twist! – each of the dogs has a particular set of skills that are based on a real-life profession, such as a firefighter or policeman.
It’s no wonder it’s so beloved.
Bec Judd shared a series of pictures in an album on Instagram. (You can click through these in the below post.)
What a day! Billie's first proper party (I've been a bit slack the past couple of years). Billie is obsessed with Paw Patrol and requested this as her party theme.