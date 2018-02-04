celebrity

Bec Judd’s daughter had a Paw Patrol party and dear god don’t show your kids.

If you have a small child, you’ll know all about Paw Patrol. In fact, probably too much.

And if your particular small child LOVES the TV show, then maybe don’t show them the below pictures, lest you be bugged for the next however many days until their next birthday for their own.

You see, Bec Judd has thrown daughter Billie the most epic Paw Patrol party for her fourth birthday.

There were themed cakes, decorations, a special tea party table, costumes, face painting, adopt a (soft toy) pet… you name it, she did it.

For those not in the know or in possession of a young human, PAW Patrol is a Canadian animated children’s TV show which focuses on a boy called Ryder who along with a pack of search and rescue dogs (AKA the PAW Patrol) go on a series of missions to protect his local community of Adventure Bay.

But – plot twist! – each of the dogs has a particular set of skills that are based on a real-life profession, such as a firefighter or policeman.

It’s no wonder it’s so beloved.

Bec Judd shared a series of pictures in an album on Instagram. (You can click through these in the below post.)

What a day! Billie’s first proper party (I’ve been a bit slack the past couple of years). Billie is obsessed with Paw Patrol and requested this as her party theme. I enlisted the help of @partywithlenzo to pull it all together and what a fab job they did. Here is the all important supplier list- thanks so much to each and every one of you. (I’ll do a post with more details later in the week too). – event styling and planning @partywithlenzo . – venue @greenfieldsalbertpark – photographer @my_littletribe – catering @foursideevents_ – furniture @danneventhire – partyware @palmandpinepartyco – cake/desserts/biscuits @lamannapatisserie – kids furniture @minipartypeople – balloons @belleballoons – Props/decor @thesmallthingsco – Entertainment/face Painter @lil_critters_kids – linen/table cloths @linen_house – stationery/floor decal @mickeylovesjacquiletterpress – Acrylic letters/words @sketchandetchcreative – flowers @ravenandtherose – greenery @botanicalevents – Paw Patrol costumes @costumes_com_au_

A post shared by Rebecca Judd (@becjudd) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Charlize Theron Discusses The Pain Of Media Misgendering Her Daughter

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

You can also click through the gallery below for photos from Bec Judd’s Instagram story.

Bec Judd's Paw Patrol Kid's Party

Paw-Patrol-party-1
Pawty TimeDoughnuts, cakes and signs, oh my! Image: Instagram/BecJudd
Paw-patrol-party-2
Pawty TimeA closer look at the cakes. Image: Instagram/BecJudd
ADVERTISEMENT
Paw-patrol-party-4
Pawty TimeHot Dog stand with sauces served in dog bowls and a pretty afternoon tea set up. Image: Instagram/BecJudd
Paw-patrol-party-3
Pawty TimeCostumes and adopt a pet stations. Image: Instagram/BecJudd
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???