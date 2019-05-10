Pauline was worried her 9-year-old son was a serial killer. This week she was murdered.

“She told her doctor one time she was so scared she was raising the next serial killer.”

Pauline Randol, 51, has a nine-year-old adopted son.

He’s in second grade, and has a history of mental health problems. He came from a troubled home, and only joined Randol in hers three years ago.

Recently, he started snapping, and it was terrifying her.

She had been begging for help from professionals in their home county of Michigan, USA.

She’d finally got an appointment for Tuesday, but it was wasn’t soon enough.

On Monday morning, the boy, whose name hasn’t been revealed due to his age, allegedly shot his mother dead with a rifle he found inside the house.

On Tuesday, he was charged with murder.

Harley Martin, Randol’s daughter, told 24 Hour News 8, he “doesn’t know what he did”.

“He doesn’t understand why he can’t come home or anything,” she insisted. “He’s traumatised by what he saw in there.”

In the court appearance in which he was charged with her murder, he turned to his sister and asked “Where’s mum?”

Martin insists this is not something her brother did to be spiteful or mean.

“He’s not a bad kid,” she told the news station. “I don’t want people thinking bad of him, I know she still loves him.”

She said her mother was scared he was a serial killer.

Martin called her adopted brother “a sweet, caring young man who needed help further than the help my mother gave him, and she tried”.

“My mother’s death lays in the hands of people failing to educate in mental issues and failing to listen when helped is being begged for,” his other sister Reagen Martin, 23, told Detroit News.

The little boy is also accused of threatening to kill an eight-year-old child in 2018.

“He told her that he wanted to get a knife and stab her and watch her die, and watch her mother cry,’ the girl’s mother Alecia Pieronski told the nydailynews.

“My want was to remove him from the school and protect the children. I do feel in my whole heart the teachers and principals did everything they could do.”

The accused child is currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation at a state-run juvenile facility.

Children who kill.

It is rare for a child to commit a serious crime, and even rarer for a child to commit murder.

But it does happen.

In fact, American statistics claim the number of young children who kill is rising.

In 2008, the murder arrest rate was 3.8 per 100,000 juveniles. That’s 17 percent more than 3.3 in 2004.