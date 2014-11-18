'I would give my grandchildren a smack,' says the always-rational Pauline Hanson

Look, it’s not like Pauline Hanson to shy away from the controversial comment.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that her most recent remarks — this time about punishing children — have already ruffled feathers.

The anti-immigration politician remarked on Channel Seven show Sunrise this morning that she disciplined her children with a “slap on the hand or smack on the backside”, provoking a heated debate with media personality Derryn Hinch.

“I’m sorry, I’m still from the old school. I’d give them a slap on the hand or a smack on the backside and that’s how I’d discipline my children,” she said. “And I’ve told my kids, that’s how I’ll be disciplining my grandchildren.”

Hinch stepped in to say: “That’s not your job, Pauline.”

But Hanson defended her controversial remarks, saying “No, hold on a minute. There’s a difference between bashing your children and there’s a difference to giving them a slap on the hand or a smack on the backside.

“You’re going totally overboard with political correctness and grand children,” she said. “If my children leave my grand children with me to look after them, they know the ground rules.

“Look, I love my grand children and I love children to death, and there’s no problem about that. There’s nothing wrong with the older generation and the way we were read and how we were disciplined.”

Hinch fired back: “No. Corporal punishment on grandchildren – you are wrong.”

“Oh, gosh. I’m not bringing out the bloody stick, Derrin,” a frustrated Hanson replied. “I can’t believe you.”