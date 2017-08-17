142 things that are more scary than a woman wearing a burqa.

Today Pauline Hanson wore a burqa into the Senate to insult Muslim people everywhere and draw attention to her bill that would ban women from wearing burqas in Parliament House. This is despite nobody in parliament being able to ever recall an instance where a woman wearing a burqa has appeared in Parliament House.

Her point (supposedly) is that women wearing burqas are dangerous and scary and a threat to us all. Pauline? We beg to disagree. In approximately two minutes, we crowd sourced the Mamamia Office and came up with this list of things far scarier than a woman wearing a burqa. We could have made a list four times as long but here are our top 142 things:

1. Donald Trump being President.

2. Pulling out your tampon and two coming out.

3. Steve Banon.

4. Play School.

5. Wondering whether you’ll have to stand all the way to work on the train when you’re eight months pregnant.

6. White Supremacists.

7. Stepping off the curb in a dream and falling indefinitely.

8. The person at the desk next to you having the flu.

9. When you get a notification that your mum shared something with you on Facebook.

10. When you check Insta and no one liked your pic.

11. This month’s electricity bill.

12. Realising you’ve butt-dialed someone and wondering what they heard.

13. Going to the supermarket with a toddler.

14. Travelling overseas with a toddler.

15. Travelling anywhere with a toddler.

16. Nuclear War.

17. Jared Kushner.

18. People who believe vaccines aren’t necessary.

19. Running out of toilet paper while sitting on the toilet.

20. Getting a Brazilian.

21. Going to the toilet for the first time after giving birth.

22. A broken condom.

23. The Sydney housing market.

24. A single moth.

25. A dog yawning.

26. Getting your period while wearing white jeans.

27. When someone creeps up behind you and says “Hi”.

28. When you remember at 1pm that you didn’t put deodorant on this morning.

29. A possum on the roof.

30. George Pell.

31. Doing a pregnancy test when you don’t want to be pregnant.

32. Doing a pregnancy test when you do want to be pregnant.