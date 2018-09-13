-With AAP

1. Family grieve dad who died suddenly after a sneezing fit.



Paul Doe was looking forward to spending Father’s Day with his son, but before he could even give him a hug, tragedy struck.

The 34-year-old Hunter Valley man was in the kitchen, while his wife and 18-month-old son Travis gardened outside when he had a sudden sneezing fit and lost consciousness. He couldn’t be revived.

His wife Belinda told Nine News that at first, she didn’t realise anything was wrong when she heard Paul sneezing repeatedly.

“This was normal for him. It was a running joke if he sneezed he didn’t just sneeze once, he sneezed 20 times in a row. That was just him.”

And when Belinda and her son immediately went to go inside to greet their husband and dad, Belinda still wasn’t concerned to see him lying on the floor, thinking he was joking around, and “fake snoring”.

Once inside, she realised something was very wrong and phoned Triple Zero while performing CPR on him. Paramedics also attempted to revive Paul, but they could not.

Although Paul’s cause of death had not been determined, initial autopsy results show he had faulty aortic valve in his heart, and the healthy-seeming man had actually developed emphysema.

Belinda described her husband as a “great dad”, who was patient and understanding with their son. She said his many friends had been sharing “crazy hilarious stories” with her since his passing.

Paul did not have life insurance. Concerned friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help Belinda, who will struggle financially without his income.

2. Apple has unveiled three new iPhones.

Apple announces three new iPhones, a new watch — and not much else https://t.co/qyN6s5Y6RE pic.twitter.com/Q0y8CeqBXY — CNN (@CNN) September 12, 2018

Apple has unveiled three new iPhones, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the company seeks to widen the product’s appeal amid slowing sales.

CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday showed off the Apple XS, which has a bigger screen than the one on last year’s dramatically designed model, the iPhone X.