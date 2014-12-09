1. Police have uncovered the remains of a woman, believed to be Patricia Gay.

Homicide detectives believe they have found the remains of Patricia Ann Gay, who went missing in central Victoria more than two years ago.

The 55-year-old was last seen by her daughter and family in her pyjamas at her Malmsbury home on a Sunday night in March 2012.

Police said they suspected her disappearance was a case of murder.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane O’Connell said human remains had been found at a Malmsbury property and they believed it was Ms Gay.

“The human remains were located by a property owner near Back Creek,” he said.

“Following initial examinations, sadly, we believe the remains belong to Patricia Ann Gay.”

He said they were currently searching a property.

“Our investigation into the suspicious disappearance of Patricia has been ongoing and our search today will hopefully uncover evidence and or further human remains,” he said.

Police had earlier issued a $100,000 reward for anyone who provided information that lead to a conviction relating to the possible murder.

2. Another Qantas plane is turned around, total now three in less than 24 hours.

Qantas has confirmed an Airbus A380 forced to turn back en route to Dallas yesterday was a replacement, after the original aircraft was grounded following an air conditioning fault.

Three Qantas planes were forced to make unscheduled landings in the space of just 24 hours, but the pilots’ association says it is confident the problems on the aircraft were not related.

In the most recent incident, an Airbus heading from Sydney to Dallas on the world’s longest non-stop commercial flight was forced to turn back four hours into its flight after problems with toilets, seat power and in-flight entertainment.

The airline said flight QF7 returned to Sydney for “customer comfort” reasons.

“While the aircraft could have continued flying safely to Dallas, the decision was made to return to Sydney in the interests of passenger comfort on what is a long flight,” the airline said in a statement.