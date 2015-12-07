The 13 most passive-aggressive gifts people have ever received.

Image: Something.

Thought socks and underwear were the worst presents you could find under the tree? Nope.

A Reddit user recently posed the thoughtful question “What’s the most passive-aggressive gift you’ve received?” and the answers will make you clutch that new tea towel for dear life.

1. A timely reminder.

The gift itself isn’t the problem – it’s the card that came attached.

“[I got] a watch with a note in the box that read ‘time to sort your life out’. Thanks mum,” wrote Fnarley.

2. The gift of music.

This will make anyone with children shiver.

“My mother does not get on well with her sister. So she gave her nephew a recorder on his first birthday. I repeat: she gave a recorder to a toddler,” said refugenius. So cruel, so funny. (Watch: Confessions of the most illegal thing you’ve ever done. Post continues after video.)

3. What are you saying?

“My mother-in-law gave me a blouse that was size 24. I was a size eight,” said Ijustcantstayaway.

4. Rock solid.

Settle in for this one.

“So my sister in law is a piece of work. She’s constantly setting up Go Fund Me campaigns for house projects, vacations, sperm to start a family, etc. She’s just… exhausting. So one year she gives me a rock for Christmas. And I open it and I’m like, ‘Oh cooooool’. And she goes on this 10 minute speech about how she slept with the damn rock to give it her energy and ‘help guide me’ and tells me I’m supposed to sleep with the rock, too, so we can become ‘closer’,” wrote Happygiraffe.

“So the next year, here comes another Go Fund Me, this time she wants to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail. Now, I’m broke: I’m finishing a Master’s degree, I have a new baby, etc. I’m not giving her money for her ‘finding herself’ vacations. But I do decide I want to give her something.”