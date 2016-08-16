Waleed Aly schooled an anti-Muslim extremist on live television. And it was glorious.

After causing a national furore by dressing in Muslim attire and storming an Anglican church service on Sunday, the chairman for right-wing radical group, Party For Freedom, has been schooled by The Project host Waleed Aly.

Appearing on Monday night’s episode of the program to discuss his group’s “peaceful protest” – which included storming the building to interrupt Father Rob Bower’s sermon and yelling at parishioners through a megaphone – Nick Folkes told viewers, “I strongly believe not all culture is equal.”

Party for Freedom chairman Nick Folkes. Source: The Project.

Being questioned by panelist Steve Price, Folkes - who appeared on the episode wearing a stick-on beard in an attempt to mock the look of some Muslim men - said he and the group didn't feel they had scared anyone during the protest.

In response, Price yelled, "You were dressed up as Muslims, mate. How can that be sensible?" Folkes simply replied, "What's wrong with that? Muslims wear western clothes."

Trying to set the record on the misinformed comments, Aly interjected, laughing from shock. But as many extremists are wont to do, Folkes continued ranting, talking over the Gold Logie winning host.

When Folkes then suggested that Islam was a religion that is "completely intolerant", Aly could be heard sighing loudly.