News you don't need to know (but want to): Paris Jackson might have a famous girlfriend.

In news that will affect a grand total of two people worldwide, it appears famous offspring Paris Jackson and actress Cara Delevingne are an item.
Well, maybe. I mean… who knows, really.
Here’s the “evidence” the tabloid magazines have gathered together:
The meeting
So Daily Mail reports they met at the MTV Movie Awards in May last year and went on to share – get this – images with each other on social media.
I know. Such groundbreaking information that proves absolutely nothing other than a friendship and the entrepreneurial success of Evan Spiegel.