"I've been through hell": Inside the life of Michael Jackson's 22-year-old daughter Paris.

This post discusses suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

Over a decade on from the death of her father Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson is opening up about grief, sexuality, and her career goals.

The 22-year-old is sharing an insight into her life in the new Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, which follows Jackson and her boyfriend as they launch their new band, The Soundflowers.

In the first episode of the series, Jackson and her boyfriend, who she has been dating for over a year, opened up about their relationship.

"We went from The Rainbow to an after-party and that's where I saw her playing an unplugged guitar," Glenn shared.

"It felt very intimate, and I knew that I was... I was walking towards a head over heels fall."

Jackson chimed in, adding that the pair "immediately just vibed", before spending three days straight together.

"Within a week, I was living in his van," the 22-year-old shared.

The couple, who went public with their relationship last February, first met through mutual friends. Now, after collaborating musically, the pair have released their first EP together.

In the series, Jackson admitted that there's "pressure to follow in my dad's footsteps", and she constantly has to deal with being "compared to him and scrutinised".

However, the performer acknowledged that her past has definitely shaped her music career.

"It's been 11 years and I've been through hell, whether it was him passing or all the other sh*t I've been through in my life," Jackson said, discussing her dad's death.

"If I don't talk about it or if I don't let it in my music, it's gonna completely ruin my life, and it's gonna own me and I'll be a slave to that kind of pain. I don't want that."