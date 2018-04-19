News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

teens

MANDY NOLAN: 6 things I wish my mum told me about UTIs.

Mandy Nolan
teens

Greta Thunberg is not an ordinary 16-year-old. And it scares her bullies senseless.

Holly Wainwright
teens

'My daughter's 16 and might be around alcohol. So I'm looking at my own behaviour.'

Kate Fennessy
teens

Opinion: "We need to stop telling kids their Year 12 mark is worthless."

Lisa Portolan
teens

An international model and a low-key son: Inside Johnny Depp's family.

Billi Fitzsimons
teens

These women got an 'average' mark in their Year 12 exams. Here's what their lives look like now.

Jessica Staveley
teens

'Anorexia almost killed my sister. Then five years ago, she told us about the abuse.'

Hugh Van Cuylenburg
teens

Mia Freedman: "Your son growing up will feel like the slowest break up you've ever known."

Mia Freedman
ADVERTISEMENT

Listen Now

new episode

Ask Me Anything

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Suggested Podcasts

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Ask Me Anything

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

This Glorious Mess

Smart Parents and their Best Tricks

The Parent Code
teens

Jaden Smith was “wasting away”. So his parents Will and Jada staged an intervention.

Helen Vnuk
teens

Before Greta Thunberg's famous school strike, her mum was the only celebrity in the family.

Belinda Jepsen
teens

'She doesn't flirt or giggle or pout.' What's behind men's discomfort with Greta Thunberg.

Helen Vnuk
teens

"No 13 year-old should be dancing in lingerie.” A dad's concern for Insta-famous daughter.

Helen Vnuk
teens

5 things I learned when my daughter got braces at 15.

Mandy Nolan
teens

"He's far from an adult in reality." What life is like when your child with autism grows up.

Jennifer Hulst
teens

For most of his life, a 17yo ate nothing but hot chips and Pringles. Now he's blind.

Melody Teh
teens

Cindy Crawford's daughter started modelling at 10. This is what her life looks like now.

Jessica Staveley
teens

'I reject your rejection.' Jessica was turned down for a job so she emailed back. It worked.

Billi Fitzsimons
teens

Kate Moss's daughter Lila was 'spotted' when she was 6. This is what her life looks like now.

Jessica Staveley
teens

"I regret it." Three parents share the age they let their child have a social media account.

Nama Winston
teens

From Paris Brosnan to Kaia Gerber: 9 children of popular 90s celebrities who are taking over Hollywood right now.

Bella Fowler
teens

'I was on my daughter's Instagram account when I saw a sexual photo of a young girl.'

Alana Woods
teens

“She’s not your mum!” A friend of my son's couldn't believe I was his mum. I burst out laughing.

Nama Winston
teens

'I was alarmed by my physical repulsion.' The story of my daughter's first heartbreak.

Virginia Peters
teens

"Aggressive, irrational, tired." Video games are turning teenage boys into lifelong addicts.

Gemma Bath
teens

While cleaning her son's room days before his 13th birthday, Alex found a suicide note.

Nama Winston
teens

Georgia's parents allowed her YouTube channel at 13. Now she has 500,000 people watching.

Shona Hendley
teens

"I didn’t want to look at myself": Ella was in Year 12 when a severe case of eczema spread across her face.

Nama Winston
teens

Debutante balls might sound outdated. But in 2019, they're more popular than ever.

Shona Hendley