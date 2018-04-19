Mamamia
Read
LISTEN
WATCH
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Podcasts
Videos
Newsletters
Events
Competitions
About Mamamia
Search
{{category}}
{{{title}}}
{{author}}
{{date}}
teens
MANDY NOLAN: 6 things I wish my mum told me about UTIs.
Mandy Nolan
teens
Greta Thunberg is not an ordinary 16-year-old. And it scares her bullies senseless.
Holly Wainwright
teens
'My daughter's 16 and might be around alcohol. So I'm looking at my own behaviour.'
Kate Fennessy
teens
Opinion: "We need to stop telling kids their Year 12 mark is worthless."
Lisa Portolan
teens
An international model and a low-key son: Inside Johnny Depp's family.
Billi Fitzsimons
teens
These women got an 'average' mark in their Year 12 exams. Here's what their lives look like now.
Jessica Staveley
teens
'Anorexia almost killed my sister. Then five years ago, she told us about the abuse.'
Hugh Van Cuylenburg
teens
Mia Freedman: "Your son growing up will feel like the slowest break up you've ever known."
Mia Freedman
teens
"Absolutely silent." For 3 months, Jane Allen was one of 28 people to call Antarctica home.
teens
These women achieved a near perfect score in their Year 12 exams. Here's what their lives look like.
teens
5 parents share how much allowance they really give their kids and teens.
teens
“I got into zero of the courses I wanted.” For Jan Fran, Year 12 didn’t go to plan.
teens
'I hooked up with my stepbrother. And I absolutely don't regret it.'
teens
10 years ago, Jessica Watson became the youngest person to sail around the world. This is her life now.
teens
'I found my 19-year-old daughter doing "Twitter porn". I chose to confront her.'
teens
"We were told he may never walk." A mum's incredible story of raising a teen Paralympian.
teens
Teen girls are more stressed and anxious than boys. A psychologist shares 4 steps to help.
teens
Charlotte was shamed by her parents for watching porn. She believes their reaction was wrong.
teens
Samantha survived cancer twice. She doesn't understand why parents wouldn't vaccinate.
teens
'I had sex when I was 14': 11 people share the teenage secret they hid from their parents.
ADVERTISEMENT
teens
MANDY NOLAN: 6 things I wish my mum told me about UTIs.
Mandy Nolan
school
What to say to your child if their ATAR isn't what they hoped.
Mandy Nolan
school
"What can I do to help?" 5 questions a teacher wants you to ask in parent-teacher interviews.
Shona Hendley
teens
'My daughter's 16 and might be around alcohol. So I'm looking at my own behaviour.'
Kate Fennessy
Listen Now
new episode
Ask Me Anything
Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Suggested Podcasts
Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit
Ask Me Anything
Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas
This Glorious Mess
Smart Parents and their Best Tricks
The Parent Code
teens
Jaden Smith was “wasting away”. So his parents Will and Jada staged an intervention.
Helen Vnuk
teens
Before Greta Thunberg's famous school strike, her mum was the only celebrity in the family.
Belinda Jepsen
teens
'She doesn't flirt or giggle or pout.' What's behind men's discomfort with Greta Thunberg.
Helen Vnuk
teens
"No 13 year-old should be dancing in lingerie.” A dad's concern for Insta-famous daughter.
Helen Vnuk
teens
5 things I learned when my daughter got braces at 15.
Mandy Nolan
teens
"He's far from an adult in reality." What life is like when your child with autism grows up.
Jennifer Hulst
teens
For most of his life, a 17yo ate nothing but hot chips and Pringles. Now he's blind.
Melody Teh
teens
Cindy Crawford's daughter started modelling at 10. This is what her life looks like now.
Jessica Staveley
teens
'I reject your rejection.' Jessica was turned down for a job so she emailed back. It worked.
Billi Fitzsimons
teens
Kate Moss's daughter Lila was 'spotted' when she was 6. This is what her life looks like now.
Jessica Staveley
teens
"I regret it." Three parents share the age they let their child have a social media account.
Nama Winston
teens
From Paris Brosnan to Kaia Gerber: 9 children of popular 90s celebrities who are taking over Hollywood right now.
Bella Fowler
teens
'I was on my daughter's Instagram account when I saw a sexual photo of a young girl.'
Alana Woods
teens
“She’s not your mum!” A friend of my son's couldn't believe I was his mum. I burst out laughing.
Nama Winston
teens
'I was alarmed by my physical repulsion.' The story of my daughter's first heartbreak.
Virginia Peters
teens
"Aggressive, irrational, tired." Video games are turning teenage boys into lifelong addicts.
Gemma Bath
teens
While cleaning her son's room days before his 13th birthday, Alex found a suicide note.
Nama Winston
teens
Georgia's parents allowed her YouTube channel at 13. Now she has 500,000 people watching.
Shona Hendley
teens
"I didn’t want to look at myself": Ella was in Year 12 when a severe case of eczema spread across her face.
Nama Winston
teens
Debutante balls might sound outdated. But in 2019, they're more popular than ever.
Shona Hendley