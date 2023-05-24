19-year-old Molly Day assumed 'nangs' were harmless. Now she may never walk again.

Aussie teenager Molly Day knows firsthand how dangerous nangs can be.

Nitrous Oxide, commonly known by various names such as laughing gas, cream whips, hippy crack, nos, whippits, or nangs, is a gas that induces a short-lasting euphoric high lasting around 30 seconds. And due to its accessibility, it has gained massive popularity as a recreational drug among teens — Molly being one of them.

For many young people, they see the use of the gas as "pretty harmless" and a "bit of fun". Only recently are some starting to see just how serious the consequences can be.

When Molly first started using nangs, she saw it as a fun party drug. But soon, she became hooked.

After inhaling up to two litres of the gas per day, 19-year-old Molly from Western Australia woke up one morning and felt a numb and tingling sensation in her legs.

It was understandably a terrifying feeling. She presented at the hospital with Nitrous Oxide poisoning and her condition worsened. As a result of her extreme use of nangs, she can no longer walk, is numb from the waist down, has lost most of her sensory perception and has a catheter because she cannot control her bowel or urine. The list goes on.