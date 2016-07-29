The UK’s biggest family, who have enough children to start a football team, have welcomed their 19th baby.

“We are so thrilled to announce the safe arrival of our precious baby girl Phoebe Willow Radford, who arrived on Sunday the 24th July at 3.37pm weighing 7lb 15oz,” the Radford family said on Facebook.

“She’s so gorgeous and so far a very chilled out little girl. The children are totally besotted with the newest member of the family.”

The latest baby announcement. Image via Facebook.

The Radfords, from Lancashire, star in UK reality television show, 16 Kids and Counting, which is a behind-the-scenes look at how parents Sue and Noel raise such a large brood.

The big family live in a ten-bedroom home in Morecambe and run a successful bakery business in the English coastal village of Heysham.

Baby Phoebe’s eldest sibling is Chris, 27, and Hallie, 13 months is no longer the youngest.

The eldest girl in the family, Sophie, 22, has three children of her own.

How do you feed 19 children? Image via Facebook.

Then there’s Chloe, 21, Jack, 19, Daniel, 17, Luke, 15, Millie, 14, Katie, 13, James, 12, Ellie, 11, Aimee, 10, Josh, nine, Max, seven, Tillie, six, Oscar, four, and Casper who is three-years-old.

Mother Sue Radford sadly lost a child when she was 23 weeks pregnant in 2014.

Some of the family on holiday in Spain. Image via Facebook.

The 41-year-old fell pregnant with her first baby at 14 and says the latest addition to the family may not be the last.

“Phoebe is so beautiful and I am happy to have her here safely for now – but never say never,” she told The Sun.

