Parents, you're spending too much money on your kids.

Parents are spending too much on their children.

I've been one of those parents. The parent who has participated in one too many overspending binges. The parent who has fallen victim to the countless emails, text messages and promotions from brands that aim to guilt and panic us to buy, buy and buy.

The desperate need to spend big creeps up on us all. For me, it was when I found I was pregnant with my firstborn. There was an overwhelming feeling to get it all, get it right away and get the best of the best.

When my newborn arrived, there was a desperate, endless desire to give my baby the world. The cutest outfits. The most lovely nursery.

And if you're like me, you also want to save your sleep, and you’ll spend anything for that.

Watch: 5 money lessons your parents told you, that you should probably forget. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

You’re up late, feeding, scrolling and spending, waking to the invoices in your inbox that sometimes you only vaguely remember buying. The goods for your little ones arrive thick and fast in the post, and you suddenly blink and they have grown out of all of those "must have" investments that felt totally justified at the time.