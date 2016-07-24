Parents reveal the secrets they hope their kids never find out about.

There are some stories that should stay between Mummy, Daddy… and an entire world of online strangers.

In a recent thread on online anonymous forum Reddit, a community of parents came together to share the one secret they would never tell their children.

The outpouring of mostly kinky, sometimes illegal and sometimes heartbreaking tales was prompted when one user asked: “Parents of Reddit, what’s something you hope your kids never find out about you?”

Here are their stories.

1. The kink that can’t be straightened.

“For a few years now I’ve been seeing a professional dominatrix who does whatever she wants to me, up to and including using my body for her other customers’ pleasure. Not sure you want to know that about your mother.”

“That daddy and I see sex workers for fun.”

“The amount of sex toys I have in a briefcase under the bed. Luckily still young enough that I can leave it there but eventually I’m gonna need a safe.”

“Me and my wife are very heavily into BDSM. That would be hard to explain. Luckily my daughter is only eight months old now.”

2. When I get that feeling…

“We are swingers. We just the other day met another couple we are going to start dating… and going to fuck.”

“How much porn I look at.”

“That we were swingers but are now in a poly relationship with a couple we meet while swinging. Surprise! ‘Uncle K’ and ‘Auntie D’ are in no way related.”