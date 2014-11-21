Because we all need to vent, right?

When you’re a parent and the going gets tough, sometimes there’s only one thing to do. Share it on social media. And boy, do we have some crackers this week.

Does your family dinner look like a tech convention, even though you’ve lost count of how many times you’ve told the kids to put their damn phones away? We hear you.

Or maybe you’ve just learnt the hard (and expensive) way that you should NOT let your toddler run off with your brand new Ipad.

Like our kids, sometimes we have to learn things the hard way…

CLICK THROUGH our gallery of the craziest thing parents said on social media this week…

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

Screen Shot 2014-11-20 at 11.24.42 AM copy

The craziest things parents said on social media this week.

Like this? Try these:

5 of the best parenting websites you never knew existed.

7 dumb parenting decisions that seemed like a great idea at the time.