The parents of murdered jogger Karina Vetrano make a brave offer to her killer.

Two weeks after Karina Ventrano was murdered in broad daylight as she jogged near her home in Queens, New York, more than 1,000 people gathered to participate in a memorial walk tracing the path the 30-year-old took when she was killed.
The victim's mother Cathy Vetrano led the pack of walkers as they made their way through the park where Karina Ventrano's body was discovered in on August 2.
Carrying white and purple balloons and chanting "justice for Karina", the walkers followed Cathy Vetrano through the park.
Cathy Vetrano told NBC News that so many people showing up is "evidence to everyone the power that my daughter has".