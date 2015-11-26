The parenting wins that remind you, 'you got this'.

Nothing makes a parent happier, at the end of the day, than not having to ask, “why didn’t you eat your lunch today?” It’s satisfying to know you have managed to successfully nourish your child at school so they were better able to learn. It doesn’t happen very often, which is why when it does it feels so damn good. It’s what I like to call ‘winning at parenting’ – those moments when you feel justified in giving yourself a pat on the back for a job well done.

My children are at challenging ages. My oldest, Philip, is 11 and he regularly tells me that he is going through puberty, which is why he is so moody. Then there’s Giovanni who’s seven and my six-year-old daughter Caterina. Three school-age children with completely different personalities, opinions and interests – and with this in mind, my parenting win comes but once a month.

We’ll all pack into the car headed for our favourite family restaurant and while we’re all talking and mucking around (no devices, no distractions) and enjoying each other’s company they somehow remember to say “please” and “thank you” when the waiter comes to take our order and then bring us our food. They share, they pass each other things. I must say that I feel very happy about the job that I’m doing on nights like this.

I asked all the amazing mums in my life to share a moment when they felt like they were winning at parenting, because sometimes we need to stop and celebrate the little things, our tiny achievements.

“When my son went to someone else’s house for half a day and they complimented me on his beautiful manners and good behavior.” - Katrina