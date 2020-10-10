Not to be dramatic, but there is an empty space on the sofa when I sit down each night.

It’s a glaring chasm, a vast abyss, an aching void – of where my son’s cute little butt once was.

Winston, now 13, has officially hit a milestone not written about in parenting books, but wildly significant just the same.

It’s the milestone of a child no longer wanting to hang out with you.

It’s just been me and Winston for almost 11 years, and our bond is generally remarked on by anyone who knows us to be exceptional. Our relationship is the greatest joy of my life, and yes, I would count my wise, kind, super funny kid as one of my best friends.

I haven’t depended on my child as a friend as such, but he’s the only person I’ve shared a home with for more than a decade, so to me, it’s inevitable that we’d be close.

No, I haven’t depended on him; I have my own friends and interests. But I have enjoyed my son’s company immensely, and now that’s being withdrawn – by him taking to his room after dinner every night - it’s creating an ache in my heart.