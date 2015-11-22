10 things you do differently from your first born baby to your third.

Do you remember the birth of your first child? Of course you do. Every tiny detail. From the moment you felt your first contraction to the first time you laid eyes on your precious baby.

What about the birth of your second or third? Do you remember that in quite as much detail? Or do you, like me, remember more about worrying where your eldest was and how he was coping than how long you had between contractions?

Do you, like me, remember being more concerned about whether you had washed his favourite Thomas the Tank Engine top to wear while you were in hospital, rather than focusing on whether you’d bought enough baby clothes for the newborn?

Did you, like me at times, even forget you were pregnant as you were just so caught up in the day-to-day toddler chaos? It’s not that you aren’t as excited about the second, or third, (or, gulp, fourth baby.) It’s just that you have a lot more on your mind. Right?

There is a lot that changes for you as a parent between baby number one and baby number two or three.

1. You accept more help the second and third time round.

With that first born, you just wanted to do it all yourself. It was new, it was exciting and it was your little family. You didn’t need outside help. (Especially if it came in the form of a mother-in-law, let's be honest). You were going to get this baby thing right on your own terms.

Come baby number two you will happily accept whatever offers are going. By the time baby number three rolls around, you’d be comfortable handing him over to the postman for a while if he had car seats in the back of that van. Come on she loves Postman Pat.