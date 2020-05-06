Search
kids

16 memes that perfectly sum up week 576 with kids at home.

I think we can all agree it’s time for a good laugh.

It’s week 576 of self-isolation. Or something like that.

Of course, amid this global pandemic, parents and kids have been forced to stay home as families across the globe navigate the new normal.

The ‘school’ uniform is pyjamas and the notion of limiting your child’s screen time has basically been… abandoned. For everyone’s sanity. Especially that of the parents.

Watch: Here’s what you are like homeschooling children, according to your star sign. Post continues below. 

Video by Mamamia

If there’s one thing, though, that can lift all our spirits, it’s a good meme.

Here are just 16 memes that perfectly sum up how parents are feeling right now.

1.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dreams.

A post shared by Scary Mommy (@scarymommy) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Big Kids: Peter Helliar Knows How To Holiday At Home

This Glorious Mess

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Ask Me Anything

The Great Australian Holiday Quiz

That's Incredible
ADVERTISEMENT

2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Prada (@one_plus_one_is_four) on

3.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hedger Humor (@adriennehedger) on

4.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

No matter how many YouTube videos I watch about cutting hair ✂️

A post shared by The Decent Mother (@thedecentmother) on

ADVERTISEMENT

5.

6.

ADVERTISEMENT

7.

8.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Things haven’t really changed, they’ve just multiplied ???? @dadandburied #mamadisrupt #papadisrupt

A post shared by Mama Disrupt® (@mamadisrupt) on

ADVERTISEMENT

9.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

???? Can anyone relate?! ???? Give me a double tap if you can! . ???????? Stay strong everyone. You may be trying to create a minute by minute schedule for your kids, but what we all need right now is to feel loved and comforted. Don’t worry about them regressing in school, go with the flow and take each day as it comes. . Today was a tough one for us, with tantrums, hits and testing the boundaries, and it was only day one! ????????‍♀️ But I’m not going to dwell on it, as there are plenty more days like this to come. There will be the best of times and the worst of times. But we’re all in the same boat. Sending love guys ???? . ???? How was your day? Are you channelling your inner Mary Poppins or turning into Miss Hannigan?! . . . . #selfisolation #workingfromhomeproblems #workingfromhomelife #workingfromhomewithkids #workingfromhometoday #toughdays #keepcalmandsmile #katrinahassan #sparkjoylondon #tomorrowsanewday

A post shared by Katrina ~ KonMari Consultant (@spark_joy_london) on

10.

ADVERTISEMENT

11.

12.

ADVERTISEMENT

13.

14.

15.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????

A post shared by The Real American Dadass (@realamericandadass) on

ADVERTISEMENT

16.

Feature image: Instagram/@schoolingonlinekids

Sign up for our weekly newsletter For Humans With Kids, where Holly Wainwright shares her parenting nails and fails, and stories from the glorious mess that is family life.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout