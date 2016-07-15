Parenting Hack: Get yourself a mantra before you go insane.

Parenting mantras. If you have kids and you don’t know what I’m talking about you, my friend, need to get yourself one.

Mantras are basically a saying that you repeat to yourself over and over again. They have a calming influence, a grounding impact. They can bring you down to earth when you’re stressed beyond belief, when you’re having one of those days which turns in to one of those weeks. Maybe you’re standing next to a screaming child at the top of an escalator, avoiding the judging stares of old women (why is it always old women? Don’t you remember?!) Perhaps you’re wondering when the devil took over your sweet child as they dish up some serious attitude that makes you want to send them back to where they came from (you can’t).

As a mother of three small children it’s safe to say I have my fair share of parenting mantras. Most of them contain four letter words and I choose to keep them to myself but the one which gets used time after time is “It’s just a phase, it’s all a phase”.

Throughout our parenting journey it’s easy to get caught up with worry. It’s just what we do. “My son’s not walking yet. He doesn’t sleep through the night. My baby sleeps in my bed. My child has meltdowns every time we leave the house.”

At the time, these challenges seem like they’re never going to end.

I remember sitting one night, crying in the shower. My first child was 14 months old at the time and he was yet to sleep through the night. I’d listen, silently hating on the women in my mother’s group who spoke about how they finally felt human again. Their babies had started the magical ‘sleep through’ and the fog was starting to clear.

To me it seemed like we would never get there. How could we possibly go from waking every hour to sleeping a whole night through? Not knowing anything about this parenting gig I’d got us in a cycle of feeding back to sleep. That meant that every time he woke, he’d cry for me to come and nurse him.

I was exhausted, I was on the edge of a breakdown and I couldn’t see how this could possibly get any better.