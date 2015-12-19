The 10 ridiculous things you see on parenting Facebook groups.

“Mum groups” are a breeding ground for all kinds of crazy.

Most days I’m so thankful that Facebook groups exist. They serve as a place to come together with a community of people that are going through the same daily struggles as you are. They provide an easily accessible way to commiserate, support, and learn from each other.

Unfortunately, there can be an ugly side to these groups, and “Mum Groups” seem to be a breeding ground for all kinds of crazy. Here are the top ten most annoying things about being a member of a mum group on Facebook.

1. The crazy acronyms.

“Hi, FTM here of an EBF LO. I’m about 3mpp and current doing 6ppd, but want tips to get my supply up. TIA!” I know mums are busy and all, but when I’m forced to Google every other word of your post just to figure out what the hell we’re talking about, I just give up.

2. Spraying haterade all over a post to preempt anyone else from doing it in the comments.

“Hi, I know I’m a dumb first-time mum and I’m a terrible, terrible mother for letting this happen, but my baby got a mild sunburn earlier today and I’m wondering about the best way to treat it. Of course, we’re going to the doctor first thing in the morning, unless everyone thinks I should go to the ER now.

I don’t know, I’m just feeling so guilty about what a terrible mum I am. But thanks in advance for any suggestions on treating sunburns on babies.”

3. “Let me Google that for you” type questions.

We all know how to use the Internet. Please take the time to do a quick Google search before asking if your one-year-old can have aspirin. I also can’t stand it when people ask things like, “Is this place open tomorrow?” How hard is it to go to the actual website to get some basic information. And I can’t leave out the incessant “Does anyone have a coupon for Target?” requests. Just stop.

4. Holier than thou advice.

When you ask for advice about something like getting your kid to sleep, and at least one mum acts as though their solution is the only solution. “You have to nurse them twenty minutes before bedtime, use blackout curtains, and buy this specific sound machine or they’ll never STTN (sleep through the night).”

5. Non-stop solicitation of votes for a baby who’s been entered into an online cutest baby contest.

We all think our babies are the cutest. Don’t make us vote on it.