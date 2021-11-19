'Be in charge in a kind way.' Parental Guidance's Lara on her Five Golden Rules for parenting.

Mamamia’s Five Golden Rules series takes a pervy look into the lives of Australian families. From parents of toddlers to parents of teenagers, the series asks parents to share their golden parenting rules, including the rules for their kids, and rules to just get through each day.

Lara and her husband Andrew recently appeared on Channel Nine's Parental Guidance with their two children, seven-year-old Raphael and five-year-old Chaya. The couple follow an attachment parenting style.

This week, Lara shares her Five Golden Rules for parenting.

I haven’t always been focused on secure attachment in my parenting, but after spending many hours studying at the Circle of Security parenting course in London, I was convinced I needed to try a new model of parenting.

Secure attachment parenting was not natural to me at first, but it has now become the new normal in my home.

Video via Channel Nine.

Here are my Five Golden Rules for parenting based on what I have learnt about raising securely attached children.

1. Let your children feel the freedom and confidence to go out and explore the world around them.

When they are out exploring the world, they need to know we are there encouraging them, delighting in them, offering help only when needed, and sometimes even playing with them on their adventure.

2. But your children also need to feel assured that they can come back for comfort and protection.

Children need our help organising their big feelings and emotions. They need to know we welcome their feelings and hold space for them to express them in the same way an adult in a relationship needs to get their feelings out without the other person trying to fix them.

I seek to protect, comfort, and help my kids feel understood by me. I am aware that my kids' behaviour is always affected by how safe and secure they are feeling. They behave so much better when I am tuned into their needs as they explore and experience the world around them.

Lara and her family. Image: Supplied.