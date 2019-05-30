'They never forget anything': 5 ways being a teacher gets you ready for becoming a parent.

Having been a member of both the profession of teaching and the unpaid profession of parenting, as it turns out, they aren’t all that different.

In fact, I would say that being a teacher provides a person with a lot of the same skills, lessons and knowledge that you require as a parent.

So if teaching didn’t scare you off kids entirely, here are some of the ways it prepares you for parenting:

Teachers translated… this is what they really mean when they say “sense of sportsmanship,” and other phrases:

1. Kids are EXHAUSTING.

Whether you are teaching four-year-olds or 14-year-olds, kids are bundles of endless energy – physically, emotionally and mentally. They rarely tire and are willing to challenge you every step of the way. A simple cut and paste activity can turn into an election style debate on the art of cutting and the worst part is, you never know it is going to happen.

Parenting is almost the same – where a request to please put on shoes for school turns into a deep and meaningful pondering and questioning of why shoes are required at school and why it is unfair that they can’t wear their strappy, sparkly, party shoes with a heel that Grandma bought them for their birthday because they are much cooler (thanks Grandma).