It was a simple birthday party request, but even that was cause for mum-shaming.

Just when I thought I’d experienced it all when it came to mum shaming, an experience I had over the weekend put me right back in it.

My eldest son turns five tomorrow and just like any mother, I want him to have a nice day.

There is actually only one day of the week where I am not working and he is not at preschool that we have together with his younger siblings and this year it happens to fall on his birthday.

Normally we have swimming on a Tuesday followed by running a few errands. But after asking him what he wanted to do, I was informed that swimming is not very birthday-ish. “I want to do something special,” he said.

Ok, I thought, I get that. I told him that he was off the hook with swimming (and arranged a make up session with the teacher) and got to work planning what we would do.

"In terms of things you might feel ashamed of, I really didn't think this would be one of them." Image: istock

Fast forward to the weekend and I'm talking to a friend about the upcoming week. I said that I had been researching putt putt golf, indoor arcades and possibly even the movies (although the thought of this with two younger ones makes me want to sob quietly). To my utter surprise my friend said "If it was me, I'd make him go to swimming. That's what you've committed to. It's kids that get let out of everything that never follow through."