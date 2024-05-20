'My brother lives with a disability. Here's what I wish someone told me and my family sooner.'





Any parent or carer of a child with a disability knows it comes with its challenges, the annual battles to get appropriate NDIS funding, the constant unwarranted parenting advice, the list goes on. However, no one warns you it gets harder when your child reaches adulthood.

I am not a parent – but a sister and carer – to the most amazing brother Tom who is 19 and has an intellectual disability. I have watched my parents plough through these hurdles his whole life. Yet it was only in this past year things seemed to get harder.

Tom has Global Developmental Delay, ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder meaning he cannot do all the things neurotypical people his age can.

He has a limited vocabulary, he needs assistance dressing and bathing himself, and no matter how hard we try he still without fail puts his shoes on the wrong feet every time (one day he will get it).

Tom needs a lot of assistance in the day to day and probably will for his lifetime which is okay, but it's making things complicated.

