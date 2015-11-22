"What advice do I have for Schoolies Week? Don’t behave like a predator."

“I was asked for some advice yesterday, so here’s what I said …”

Yesterday I was in a room with 200 year 12 girls and we were talking about life – the importance of resilience, how perfection is over-rated, why it’s a good idea to come up with your own definition of what “success” looks and feels like and the value of giving back to the community.

When I opened it up to questions, one student asked me for advice about Schoolies Week. Schoolies Week which kicks off this Saturday.

Watch a segment from 7.30 about Schoolies Week below (post continues after video).

I get the appeal of Schoolies Week. I mean, my perm and I WENT to Schoolies on the Gold Coast back in 1989 (of course, I left after three days because I hated it but that’s not the point …).

The point is, it’s perfectly understandable that students want to celebrate the formal end of their schooling life. Remember what it felt like to walk out of those gates for the last time? And the vast majority of students go to Schoolies Week, have a great time and return home safe and sound.

Don’t behave like a predator.

Whether you’re male or female – it’s never okay to behave like a predator. Taking advantage of someone in a vulnerable state (whether that’s taking physical or sexual advantage of someone who’s drunk or under the influence or taking photos of someone when they are hammered or passed out) is NEVER OKAY. Consent is key.